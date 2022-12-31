0
Fashion trends that took over 2022

Selly And Jackie.png These celebrities stormed social media with outfits that trended in 2022

Sat, 31 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 has been stocked up with extremely daring trends that took over the world of fashion, particularly in Ghana.

Dictated by social media influencers and streetwear culture, our social media timelines were flooded with all kinds of cool and fresh fashion trends this year.

While some of these styles seem to be re-occurring (been in vogue over the past years), others are running trends that come and go in the blink of an eye.

With that being said, let's take a look at some popular fashion trends in 2022

Colour clashing

2022 witnessed our favorite celebrities and influencers using a couple of daring colours to pull off an exceptional look.

Color clashing is a great way to revive one’s wardrobe and make a fashion statement at little or no cost.





It works by pairing contrasting colors to create bold looks.

Wide-leg trousers



Wide-leg pants have been in fashion all through 2022 and our celebrities, in particular, rocked them in style.

Asides from balancing these pants with slim-fitted tops, they could be styled slouchy, loose, extra-long, and even baggy.

Due to the influx of wide-leg pants this year, skinny jeans and leggings were given divided attention.

Y2K Fashion





This style which emanated from the early 2000s creped its way into the trends once again.

Made up of a combination of sweats, hoodies, denim on denims, sneakers, sling bags, and so on, this look made a comeback in 2022 and social media was buzzing with our celebrities looking their best in them.

Chunky loafers and platforms

These shoes, although weird looking, gave an overall classic look and never failed to stand out anytime it was spotted on social media.

The 2022 fashion trend projected chunky loafers and platforms at the top of the ‘flat shoe style’.

Tractor Trek-Sole Boots



Characterized by an almost comically rounded toe and a thick, rugged sole, the tractor-style boot was among the most wanted fashion trends of 2022.

The boots look great with a long dress or with a super-short skirt and our celebrities looked great in them.

Bohemian Floral outfits

In 2022, it appeared designers were no longer interested in vintage clothing and prints.

Instead, florals took over other clothing brands and aesthetics.

Perhaps, it is the natural femininity these floral outfits exude, most ladies who were seen in these fits on social media rocked them to its fullest.

Two-pieced dress (Skirt and top, trouser and top)

Usually made with any kind of fabric, these two-pieced outfits have been trending all year long.

Worn in any form (A top and a trouser or a skirt and top), lots of women flooded social media wearing these fits, particularly in silk.

Ruched midi dress

Made in different kinds of stunning styles, these dresses were tailored for every kind of occasion.

Mostly, styled in a body-hugging form, these outfits also climbed the 2022 fashion trends as they were rocked by a lot of women, particularly celebrities.

Turban

Turbans were back in style in 2022. Asides from making fashion statements, these headwraps held meanings and importance to many people around the globe.

Mini Bags



Whether worn in a crossbody, handheld or shoulder form, these mini bags were a major pick in 2022.

Scarves

