Fast rising singer Gidochi features in ‘Nescafé One Song’ latest music video

Musician Gidochi

Source: Gideon Kweitsu, Contributor

In May 2020 Nescafé Group through its ‘Nescafé One Song challenge’ made effort to help spread message of positivity; an attempt to also ease the state of tension resulting from the coronavirus crisis.

By this, contestants from six different countries (Ghana, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroun & Nigeria) were asked to create inspirational lyrics individually, to inspire hope and connect with the spirit of Africa, which would later be composed into one single inspirational song.



At the end of the contest in June 2020, Gidochi beat over 5000 contestants from Ghana and emerged as the winner, alongside Fayamide of Nigeria, Ndongo (Senegal), Black Dany (Burkina Faso), Ozane (Cote d’Ivoire). Stella, the only female amongst the other rising stars (winners ) represented for Cameroun.



Gidochi, undoubtedly one of the best and unique male vocalists in Ghana now, together with the other five winners who won cash price of $3000 each were also featured in the New music video which portrayed an inspiring story of how a young and struggling African artist persevered to secure a recording deal with a renowned record label.



Despite the applauding performances from all the representatives, the outstanding lyrics came from Gidochi. With his soulful voice, he preached perseverance & resilience in all situations.

Like a great teacher, Gidochi voiced ".... Play your part and Own your turf. That’s the only way you'll be unstoppable "



Watch the full video of the Nescafé One Song here:





