Fayorsey: The versatile music gem

Musician Fayorsey

Fayorsey found his music prowess at a very young age from the church. He enriched his knowledge with how to use the right voice (Tone) for any music piece he comes across and also knowing how to interpret songs with his feelings and gestures.

He doubles as a songwriter and a performer with the influence from soundtracks he listened to, from movies and cartoons he watched when growing up.



He describes his music journey a long one with lots of ups and down especially with the dream of impacting positively with his craft.



He says, “Our predecessors and the big names making the numbers have done a lot already. I would like to continue and raise the bar even higher. This whole process I believe is building me mentally for the greater tasks ahead. The impact I would like to make is much bigger than me, the world has to see many more wild talents from Ghana and Africa as a whole. There is nothing better I do than making good music.”



The promising music personality defines himself as a ‘classical versatile singing act’ set to give his all to make music a safe place to attract more investors.



“I know for a fact that my devotion and approach to music with an open mind makes me very versatile and I always think out of the box which is rare in other talents. I'm always trying to learn new stuff to better my craft.”

Fayorsey is one of the music talents managed under Camp What Music Label and he is inspired by J Cole, Bob Marley, Ofori Amponsah, Burna Boy, and Drake.



“J Cole because of his writing skills and the message he brings out. I can always relate to him; the same for Bob Marley. His message is always about uniting and making the world one through music. Ofori Amponsah knows how to make a hit in our local dialect and he always makes me remember my roots. Burna Boy's voice texture and message is always clear and educating but still groovy and is putting Africa on the map big time I have been his biggest fan for a long time," he says.



He had influences from Kwesi Arthur whom he shared lots of experiences within regards to his musical journey.



He has a lot of soothing songs that he will soon drop to justify his versatility as a musician.

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

