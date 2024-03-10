‘Fear people within your circle’ – Kwaku Manu speaks amidst reports John Kumah was 'poisoned'

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has advised individuals to be extra cautious and vigilant about people within their circle of friends, especially in light of reports attributing the death of the former deputy finance minister, John Kumah, to poisoning.

According to him, the recent reports about Kumah and the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako well known as Chairman Wontumi being poisoned at a hotel, is an indication that one ought to be wary about their friends regardless of the relationship.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Manu urged the public to take a cue from the reports surrounding Kumah’s demise.



“Fear people who are within your circle. It was not NDC and NPP people who were together. They were all NPP members,” he said.



About John Kumah’s death



The Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

According to reports, the deputy minister had been battling with sickness for quite some time before his death. Kumah was 45 years old.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to determine the veracity of the reports regarding poisoning.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the NPP and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency overwhelmingly to represent it in the upcoming general elections.



He was an entrepreneur, preacher and a lawyer.

Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, and 6 children.









