Feel free to cancel us as couple goals - 2Face tells critics, gushes over his wife

2face Idibia and wife, Annie Idibia

Renowned singer, 2face Idibia encourages critics to remove him and his wife, Annie Idibia from their list of perfect couple goals while urging them to 'enjoy their flawless lives.'

This comes weeks after the singer was trailed with unending backlashes following his statement on Young Rich and Famous, 'Men are wired to cheat.'



In a recent Instagram post, 2Face Idibia gushed over his wife, Annie in a collection of video clips showcasing her and their children. While at it, he encouraged critics to redirect their attention to their own seemingly perfect lives.



He further reaffirmed his commitment to his wife, to love his beloved 'African queen' until his last breath and care for his children. 2Face Idibia concluded by praying to God for divine guidance on his marriage.

"And STILLLLLLL!! LYTID #ONELOVERELIGION #WARRIORS. Fuck what u heard. Abeg as una too perfect make una feel free to cancel us as couple goals. Make una enjoy una perfect lives. We no fit vex for una. May Allah guide and protect all of us ???????????????? I dey," the singer wrote.



Watch the video below ...



