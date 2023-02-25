0
Menu
Entertainment

Feli Nuna shares an embarrassing moment on stage

Feli Nuna Rapper, Feli Nuna

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, known by her stage name, Feli Nuna, has shared her most embarrassing moment on stage, which made her drop the microphone and walk off the stage.

According to the musician, she was performing on one of the biggest stages in the country when all of a sudden the Master of Ceremony for the show walked onto the stage in the middle of her performance to cut her off.

Feli Nuna, who was pissed off by the attitude of the MC, recounted that she threw the microphone away and walked off the stage.

Sharing her embarrassing experience on TV3, the rapper said, “I went to perform at one of these big stages, and I had a time slot to perform.

“As I was performing the MC just walked in and the thing bore me. I vexed and threw the mic on the floor because it's disrespectful,” she said

The musician who shared her experience used the opportunity to advise MCs in the country to show more courtesy in their approach to avoid interrupting artists during their performances.

“If anything, like try to get the artistes attention or even the manager is even around. It just killed my vibe. I was really upset,” she said.

JNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich