Felix Anaman wins Best Cinematographer award

Felix Anaman receiving his award

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

Ghanaian cinematographer, Felix Anaman has been adjudged Best Cinematographer at the 2022 edition of the Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC) Awards.

The GEIC, organised by the Events Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) is a prestigious annual award ceremony to recognise and empower stakeholders within the events industry.



Felix Anaman beat several others to win the award for Best Event Videography of The Year.



This is the third time he has also won the category in a row after winning in 2019 and 2020.



The founder of Felix Anaman Films is one of Ghana’s prolific cinematographers. He has several awards to his belt including winning a videography award at the 2021 National Communications Awards.

Felix is also known for his beautiful wedding captures and excellent storytelling of events. He shot monumental events and created commercials for companies. Felix has also filmed many A-list celebrity events such as those by Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Ghana’s current President Nana Akufo-Addo.



He is also the executive producer and DOP for Yvonne Nelson’s sold-out film, Fifty-Fifty starring John Dumelo, Majid Michel and Yvonne Nelson.



Felix’s talent has taken him to many countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon and the USA to film beautiful weddings and events.