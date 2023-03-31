0
Menu
Entertainment

Felix Anaman wins Best Cinematographer award

Felix Anaman Fa.jfif Felix Anaman receiving his award

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

Ghanaian cinematographer, Felix Anaman has been adjudged Best Cinematographer at the 2022 edition of the Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC) Awards.

The GEIC, organised by the Events Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) is a prestigious annual award ceremony to recognise and empower stakeholders within the events industry.

Felix Anaman beat several others to win the award for Best Event Videography of The Year.

This is the third time he has also won the category in a row after winning in 2019 and 2020.

The founder of Felix Anaman Films is one of Ghana’s prolific cinematographers. He has several awards to his belt including winning a videography award at the 2021 National Communications Awards.

Felix is also known for his beautiful wedding captures and excellent storytelling of events. He shot monumental events and created commercials for companies. Felix has also filmed many A-list celebrity events such as those by Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Ghana’s current President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He is also the executive producer and DOP for Yvonne Nelson’s sold-out film, Fifty-Fifty starring John Dumelo, Majid Michel and Yvonne Nelson.

Felix’s talent has taken him to many countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon and the USA to film beautiful weddings and events.

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha