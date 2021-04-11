Felix De Solo reminds us to Magnify God in his new single 'Be Magnified'

Source: Skbeatz Records

Talented bass guitarist, Felix De Solo now turned gospel artiste is finally out with an official video release of his much-awaited song 'Be Magnified'.

'Be Magnified' track produced by Danny Sarp, carries an uplifting worship tune with simple verses and a hook, easy for all music lovers and worshippers to bless God at all times.



Felix De Solo whose real name is Felix Oppong Marfo is one of the finest bass guitarists based in Kumasi.



He is also a lead vocalist for a well-recognized gospel contemporary music choir in Ghana, Agape Incorporated.



In his new song 'Be Magnified', Felix De Solo expresses his profound gratitude to God as worthy of all adoration.



"Lord I exalt you, Lord, Lord I praise your name, Lord be Magnified, Lord be Magnified", as a stanza of the chorus describes.



" Be Magnified" was first performed and recorded already in 2018, but due to some constraints, Felix had to put it on hold till proper preparations were met before the official release, including the official video.

To what inspired his writing of the song, he said, "I was inspired to make my creator bigger and greater irrespective of the trials, troubles and the sorrows that come my way.



And I strongly believe that, after magnifying Our Creator, we become better, stronger, and undefeated".



The wait is now over as the song is finally released and is enjoying massive airplay on various radio stations and other online musical platforms.



The song features George Agyekum, popularly known as Drum George Vicfirth as the drummer behind the official recording, Sergio Manuel on the lead guitar, Osei Poku on the bass guitar and Efe Grace as the official back vocalist (BVs) of the song.



The official video production was by 'Motion West Africa' and 'Built The King'.



