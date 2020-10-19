Fella Makafui and Medikal steal the show at Shatta Wale’s birthday bash with dance moves

The spotlight tilted to Shatta Wale’s first-ever birthday bash which took place on October 17 at his plush East Legon residence.

The birthday was attended by notable Ghanaian celebrities and some prominent people, including Hajia4Real, Fella Makfui, D-Black, Medikal, DKB (who was the MC for the evening), Salma Mumin amongst others.



Fella and Medikal who happen to be close pals of the Dancehall artiste did not hold anything back as they took to the dancefloor and did their own thing as the craziest couple we all know.

Watch the video below:



