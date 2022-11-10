Fella Makafui causes a stir with an online post

Ghanaian actress cum socilaite, Fella Makafui

Ghanaian socialite, Fella Makafui, has said she is about to make the toughest call in her life.

In a post she shared on Twitter on November 8, 2022, netizens read different meanings into the actress's post.



“I’m about to make the hardest decision ever,” she shared.



While some social media users suggested the actress may be planning to hand her account to her husband, others have alleged that the couple were having issues in their marriage and the post may throw some light on the rumour.



On November 9, 2022, Twitter permanently suspended Medikal's account for allegedly impersonating the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The suspension, made official on November 9, 2022, by the bird application, showed a blank account on the artiste’s page, with the notice, ‘Account Suspended’.



This was after several social media users had reported the ‘Stubborn Academy’ artiste for impersonation, giving the new owner, Elon Musk, no choice but to immediately take action and suspend the artiste from his app.

On November 6, 2022, Elon Musk shared a tweet forewarning users that he would suspend any account purporting other people.





