Fella Makafui cruises in a plush Chevrolet Corvette

Ghanaian socialite, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has been spotted cruising in a sleek Chevrolet Corvette, in a couple of pictures shared on her Instagram page.

This perhaps is to announce her comeback after previously deleting all her pictures and announcing a break from the app.



In the said picture, Fella Makafui rocked a pair of coffee brown leather trousers paired with an orange long-sleeved body suit.



She accessorized with a pair of designer sunglasses and an orange handbag which was captured sitting on the Chevrolet Corvette while she posed for the cameras at an unidentified location.



In a separate picture, Fella Makafui was captured in an ‘unaware pose’ behind the stirring wheel of the vehicle which has since sparked numerous reactions on social media.



While some netizens have welcomed her back to the app, others wondered whether the vehicle truly belongs to her.

EB/BB