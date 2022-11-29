17
Menu
Entertainment

Fella Makafui cruises in a plush Chevrolet Corvette

Fella Shades.png Ghanaian actress cum influencer, Fella Makafui

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has been spotted cruising in a sleek Chevrolet Corvette, in a couple of pictures shared on her Instagram page.

This perhaps is to announce her comeback after previously deleting all her pictures and announcing a break from the app.

In the said picture, Fella Makafui rocked a pair of coffee brown leather trousers paired with an orange long-sleeved body suit.

She accessorized with a pair of designer sunglasses and an orange handbag which was captured sitting on the Chevrolet Corvette while she posed for the cameras at an unidentified location.

In a separate picture, Fella Makafui was captured in an ‘unaware pose’ behind the stirring wheel of the vehicle which has since sparked numerous reactions on social media.

While some netizens have welcomed her back to the app, others wondered whether the vehicle truly belongs to her.

Checkout the post below:





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by King Of Queens (@fellamakafui)



EB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Related Articles: