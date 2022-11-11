Fella Makafui deletes all her pictures on social media after cryptic post

Fella Makafui deletes her Instagram pictures

Fella Makafui as of November 11, 2022, had deleted every photo from her Instagram account following a cryptic post she shared on Twitter two days prior.

It is unclear why she cleared her photos but the decision has fueled speculations.



Although it is early to say her November 8, 2022, post where she talks about wanting to make a drastic decision was a reason for this, many still want to grasp what is happening in her camp and that of her husband, Medikal.



A day after her post on Twitter, her significant other, Medikal, likewise confused netizens with an assertion he made about marriage.



In the rapper's post shared on blogger, Nkonkonsa's page on Instagram, he said spouses ought to appreciate, be humble and accommodating to their husbands.



“Wives should be respectful, submissive, appreciative and stress-free,” the rapper said.

Medikal and Fella Makafui married on March 7th, 2020, and they have a daughter called Island Frimpong. At the wedding ceremony, the bride collapsed while dancing with her husband in the full glare of family and friends but later said it was a prank.



"I'm an actress, I mean I have been pranking him so I was like let me see if he was going to get scared today. I love you so much," she said.



Her claim divided opinions with some chastising her for spewing lies while others argued that it was unwise for a bride to pull a stunt if her narrative was anything to go by.







Watch this episode of E-Forum below.









ADA/BB