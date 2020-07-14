Entertainment

Fella Makafui fan tattoos her face but fans say it rather looks like Lydia Forson

A file photo of Lydia Forson and Fella Makufui

A fanatic of young actress Fella Makafui has caused a stir on social media with a tattoo attraction attention.

The die-hard fan of Fella Makafui has gone out of the line to show his love for the actress with a tattoo on his body but fans say the ink work has rather gone out of the line to rather look like Lydia Forson.



At the time of this publication, the 24-year-old curvaceous actress, who got married to rapper Medikal some few months ago, is yet to comment on this tattoo of her face on a fan.



Nevertheless, see some photos of both actress below plus the tattoo and tell us what you think. Does it rather look more like Lydia Forson or Fella Makafui?

See the photo below:





