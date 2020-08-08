Entertainment

Fella Makafui gives birth to a baby girl

Medikal recently confirmed Fella Makafui’s pregnancy rumors in his music video; Odo featuring King Promise, with Fella beautifully showcasing her baby bump.

According to information gathered by GHPage, Fella Makafui gave birth to a baby girl last month.



The music video, therefore, is not revealing the current status of Mrs. Precious Fella Frimpong that she is pregnant at the moment rather it is believed that the video was shot months ago and it was released today.



Medikal and his wife have somewhat shocked his fans still for being able to keep such a huge thing like that a secret for that long.



The couple must have had a good reason to keep the pregnancy and the baby from the public eye.

Nevertheless, many people have shown how happy and excited they are to receive the good news, with the likes of Dope Nation, Sista Afia, and other celebrities. A big congratulation to Medikal and Fella Makafui!



Watch video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.