1
Menu
Entertainment

Fella Makafui makes a public post after Medikal and Sister Derby's collaboration

Fella Makafui Fbdn.png Actress Fella Makafui

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the release of the official music video of Medikal and Sister Derby's single, 'Cold and Trophies' on March 9, the wife of the former topped trends with social media users once again speculating separation rumours.

Amidst the wild rumours and calls for Fella to react to her husband's decision to work with his former lover, the actress, who seems unperturbed has shared new photos on Instagram.

Fella Makafui heightened rumours of her separation from the father of her daughter, Isaland Frimpong when she continuously made public appearances without her wedding band.

Also, she has deleted all photos of Mediakl on her Instagram page with four million followers.

On Friday morning barely 24 hours after the release of 'Cold and Trophies' the actress and entrepreneur published scenes from a recent birthday party she attended with the caption: "Busy Learning without the 'L'"

Meanwhile, Sister Derby, who is promoting her latest project took to her social media pages to describe her ex-lover as her best friend.

"Bestie things click on link in @amgmedikal bio for my latest feature #ColdAndTrophies," her Instagram post read.

Check out the posts below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Biggest Fella (@fellamakafui)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sister Deborah (@sisterdeborah)





OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
Related Articles: