Fella Makafui’s reaction after she recovered her Snapchat account is priceless

Fella now makes lots of cash from her Snapchat account

Fella Makafui is all about business now after she got married to Medikal.

She now makes lots of cash from her Snapchat account as she gets over 100,000 views daily; she promotes brands and they pay her in return for her posts.



Recently, she posted that she will not have time for friendship anymore on social media as she’s geared towards becoming richer as an entrepreneur.



In a Snapchat post made by the actress, she mentioned that people don’t want her to make money as she hasn’t been able to sleep because her Snapchat account has been tampered with.

She posted a very funny meme with an interesting cation. Watch the video below.





This is Fella Makafui as she recovers her Snapchat account ???????? pic.twitter.com/n3DnV41Wyj — GhBase (@officialghbase) July 29, 2020

