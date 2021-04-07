Fella Makafui showers Medikal with expensive gifts on his 27th birthday

Rapper Medikal a.k.a. Samuel Adu Frimpong turned 27 on Monday, April 5, 2021, and his wife, actress Fella Makafui made sure he felt special.

Fella Makafui surprised her husband with breakfast at their residence in Accra in the morning and later in the day, Fella Makafui got the real birthday celebration going and it was all about pampering her husband.



Fella took Medikal on a getaway and showered him with expensive gifts on top of that. Rapper Medikal who was obviously excited kissed Fella’s forehead and expressed her after she told him that the bags which contained top designers including; Christian Dior, Versace, and other expensive items, were his.



The couple spent time in their private pool and later had dinner with their entire team at the getaway somewhere in the Eastern region.

Watch the full video below:



