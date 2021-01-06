Fella Makafui talks about her special tattoo, explains why she got it

Wed, 6 Jan 2021 Source: Zionfelix
Actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has opened up about a special tattoo she has and why she got it.
In an interview with Zylofon FM’s ‘Showbiz Agenda’ on January 5, Fella disclosed that she has a special tattoo of the American Dollar on her sleeves.
Explaining why she went in for such a tattoo, Fella said it motivates her to wake up each day and toil for money.
When asked if she has any other ‘hidden’ tattoos that are only for her husband's viewing pleasure, she replied with a no.
Watch the video below
Source: Zionfelix
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Fella Makafui tags Medikal as the best artist of the year
- Hustle and stop shouting vanity upon vanity – Fella Makafui subtly jabs her critics
- Fella Makafui has not delivered yet – Family source reveals
- Fella Makafui gives birth to a baby girl
- Shatta Wale confirmed Fella’s pregnancy weeks ago
- Read all related articles