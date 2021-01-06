Fella Makafui talks about her special tattoo, explains why she got it

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui

Actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has opened up about a special tattoo she has and why she got it.

In an interview with Zylofon FM’s ‘Showbiz Agenda’ on January 5, Fella disclosed that she has a special tattoo of the American Dollar on her sleeves.



Explaining why she went in for such a tattoo, Fella said it motivates her to wake up each day and toil for money.



When asked if she has any other ‘hidden’ tattoos that are only for her husband's viewing pleasure, she replied with a no.

Watch the video below



