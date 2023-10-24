Fella Makafui to make YOLO comeback?

Fella Makafui has not appeared in YOLO in recent seasons

Source: GNA

Ghanaian actress and philanthropist Precious Frimpong, popularly known as Fella Makafui, has been seen on set with Mr. Ivan Quashigah, Executive Producer of Ghana’s most popular educational TV series, You Only Live Once (YOLO).

Fella Makafui, who is one of the most loved characters in the award-winning TV series, has not appeared in recent seasons, including five and six.



This has aroused conversations among fans over her disappearance in recent seasons, as she is arguably the biggest breakout star of the programme.



But a recent photo emerged on social media, as Fella Makafui was spotted on set with Mr. Quashigah, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Farmhouse Productions.



While details are still under wraps, Fella Makafui's appearance on set has generated some excitement among fans ahead of the premiere, which is scheduled for Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Silverbird Cinemas.

The YOLO TV series is produced by Farmhouse Productions Limited in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana Education Service (GES), and the National Population Council, among others.



The serial drama promotes key messages around good health, family planning, nutrition, reproductive health, and child and adolescent health, among others.



Some famous actors who have graced the YOLO series include Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Annan, Majid Michel, Vicent McCauley, Aaron Adatsi, John B. Peasah, and many others