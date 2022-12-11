Fella Makafui trolled over ‘butt revealing’ outfit at Wizkid’s concert

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Fella Makafui, has been subjected to intense backlash after a picture of her rocking an inappropriate outfit at the Wizkid Live concert at the Accra Sports Stadium went viral.

Fella wore a black ‘see-through’ mesh stocking, revealing her booty and thighs.



She paired it with a white crop top, a pair of sneakers, sunglasses, and a GUCCI sling bag.



In an atmosphere that looked like the backstage of the event grounds, Fella Makafui was seen interacting with some industry colleagues.



She was swamped with paparazzi to such an extent that she tried to shy away from cameras at one point.



However, the 15-second video, which went viral on social media, has since triggered concerns from netizens who find it displeasing.



Some critics have given Fella’s dressing a ‘thumbs down’ adding that a married woman of her caliber shouldn’t be seen in such outfits.

EB/BOG