Female artist from KNUST creates stunning artwork of Claudia Lumor

Efya_Art and others in a group picture

Pomaah Gifty, also known as Efya_Art, a female artist from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has created a stunning image of Mrs. Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, CEO of Glitz Africa.

Gifty, a level 300 student reading a Bachelor of Arts in Publishing Studies, gave Claudia the lovely artwork when she [Claudia] visited the Oforikrom constituency over the weekend to celebrate this year's Eid-Ul-Fitr with the Muslims there.



Mrs. Claudia Lumor was astounded at how Efya was able to draw her in such a distinctive way with a pencil.



Efya was motivated by her to keep working toward her goal of being anything she wants to be in the nation.

When asked what inspired her to gift the artwork to Mrs. Claudia Lumor, Efya_Art said in an interview with Ghanaguardian.com that, as a young woman, she finds much motivation in what Mrs. Claudia Lumor has been able to do for herself.



"She really inspires me with all her achievements and the kind of a loving person she is. She is someone I look up to in terms of everything as a lady," she said.



Meanwhile, Claudia has made it known that she plans to run for the Oforikrom seat as a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).