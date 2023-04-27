0
'Female celebrities dating same men unknowingly' - Popular businessman discloses

Ubi Franklin4.png Ubi Franklin is a Nigerian music artist manager, politician and businessman

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Music Executive, Ubi Franklin, has asserted that many Nigerian female celebrities are dating the same men unknowingly.

He made this statement in a post on his Instastory.

According to him, most female celebrities date wealthy married men with flashy lifestyles just so they could brag on social media.

He said, in the quest to live lavishly on social media, most of these women end up dating the same men.

The Triple MG boss narrated an instance where he flew with a female celebrity from London to Nigeria, and she was with a married man who is dating her other colleagues.

Franklin wrote: “What’s crazy about our female celebrities is, they date the same men unknowingly, they be thinking they are private and no one knows their business. Just to pepper us on sm [social media]. I flew with one, one day from London to Naija and she was with some1 husband.”

Franklin added that although he is not judging them, they should do proper checks about whom they are dating.

He asked the 'loud women' to learn from other ladies who are dating wealthier men but don’t flaunt their lifestyle on social media to intimidate people.

