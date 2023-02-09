Female celebrities who publicized news of their failed marriage online

Xandy Kamel, Nayas and Agnes Opoku Agyeman have shared stories of their failed marriage online

After their marriages experienced a ‘fatal crash’, these Ghanaian female celebrities stormed social media in recent times to narrate their side of the story.

In all of the cases publicized by themselves on social media or during interviews, these celebrities gave the tiniest detail of how their once flourishing marriage crashed beyond repair.



Similarly, in all stories, netizens witnessed how their unions were destroyed under nasty and wild circumstances.



Infidelity and abuse were prevalent in the situations that led to their failed marriages.



Let’s take a look at some female celebrities who told stories of their failed marriages to the public



Nayas



Ghanaian actress, Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as "Nayas," opened up about the numerous struggles she had encountered in her 2-year-old marriage.

She first opened up about the challenges in 2020.



From 2021 through 2022, her marriage experienced a turbulent twist, which led to a fallout.



Nayas who lived in Germany with her ex-husband, Nana Sarfo Kantanka, returned to Ghana after issues of infidelity, abuse, and lies among others became unmendable in her marriage.







“After three months of marriage, I started regretting everything. Because what I went through wasn’t what I envisaged. I thought I’d be able to work hard and replenish everything I had lost and all the monies I spent on my visa and plane ticket. I took my mind back to how comfortable I was in Ghana. I ate and wore what I like. I was the one supporting my siblings and all but at that time I looked like trash. I couldn’t even afford to wash my hair,” she told Delay.



Xandy Kamel





Xandy Kamel’s 1-year-old marriage to Angel TV’s Kaninja crashed sometime in 2021.



This was after she engulfed social media with claims that her husband was a serial womanizer.



She also highlighted claims of extortion and emotional unavailability on the part of her husband.



Ghanaians witnessed a nasty fallout between the two as several back and forths from the former couple flooded the internet.



Xandy stormed social media with some audios and videos to back her claims.

Agnes Opoku Agyeman







In April 2022, Agnes Opoku Agyeman narrated how her previous marriage to an unfaithful pastor brought her life to a standstill.



The renowned gospel singer said contrary to society’s ‘picture perfect’ imagination of being married to a pastor, in her case, it was hell.



Recounting her painful ordeal, Opoku Agyeman said her former husband did not only cheat but went ahead to marry another woman while they were still married.



The ‘mensan makyi’ hitmaker said during that particular period, divorce wasn’t an option for her, adding that, she stayed and endured the maltreatment for the fear of being judged by society.

“I was in my husband’s house when I heard he married another woman but I had no choice but to stay because of what people would say, I was scared to leave, to I had to keep mute and suffer. I cried; I was in pain but I had to endure. I stayed until he went ahead to divorce me. He was a pastor; I married to a pastor.



"It got to a point, there were countless rumours about my marriage, but through it all, I prayed to God and asked him to take me out of this. I told myself that divorce isn’t my portion because my mother is 85-years-old but she is still married to my 95-year-old father. I wanted to follow in that stead but I wasn’t fortunate. If I wasn’t grounded in the word of God, I wouldn’t have been able to pull through all I went through,” she stated in an interview with Joy Prime and monitored by GhanaWeb.







EB/BB