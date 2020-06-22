Music

Female rapper takes a dig at Duncan-Williams, other pastors in ‘Covid Flow’

Myra Stardoms, a female rapper, has chronicled notable events in Ghana’s fight against Coronavirus where she pokes Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and other pastors who honoured President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s breakfast prayer meeting invitation at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo on June 19 led a breakfast prayer meeting with some key leaders of the Christian community to pray against the spread of the pandemic in the country.



As part of the preventive protocols, the pastors after taking turns to pray did not shake hands. Rather, they greeted one another with their elbows.



Myra Stardoms on the hip-hop tune released on Sunday questioned the rationale if indeed the pastors believed their prayers were answered.



“I didn’t see him [Duncan-Williams] and the other pastors shake hands. Where lies their faith? They were scared of contracting coronavirus,” she rapped in Fante Twi.



The rapper further taunted pastors who tout the number of miracles they have performed. She did not mince words when she said these pastors have been capitalizing on the weaknesses of congregants to exploit them.

“Three months now, we’ve not bought anointing oil but our lives are still okay. False prophets are out of business; we’re waiting for their punishment on judgement day. Upon all the noise about prophecies, none saw Coronavirus coming…”



As part of efforts to reduce the spread, Myra Stardoms entreated all to adhere to the preventive protocols so life can be back to normal before long.



The Emklan Music signee said: “Each one for himself, God for us all. Heed to the protocols and don’t worry at all... Forget the west, time for Africa to be the best. Stand for yourself, beat your chest. Find a vaccine and never rest.”



Listen to the song below.





