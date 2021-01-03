Fifteen women reward husbands for dedicated marriage and service

The gifts presented were items the women brought and deemed it fit as a token of their love

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Fifteen distinguished married women have presented gifts to express their love for their husbands for long and dedicated services and contributions offered since the inception of their marriages.

The gifts presented were items the women brought and deemed it fit as a token of their love to surprise their husbands and were well packaged in a gift box to make the occasion special.



The event was an initiative of Bishop Dr Ellen Dua-Agyemang Akoto founder of Kings Universal Chapel (KUC) and Mount Horeb Glory Ministry (MHGM) in Odumase-Sunyani.



The celebration was dubbed Couples Appreciation Day and was under the theme, "Remember like its yesterday".



The purpose of the event was aimed at creating awareness among couples for them to understand the need to express their love while the other partner was still alive.



Also, the idea was for married women to be able to cherish and adore their husbands who have been able to marry for a decade.



Among other criteria is a husband who practices monogamy, a husband who has been able to educate the children to the tertiary level and other responsibilities.

The highest amongst the 15 couples have been married for 56 years and the freshest among them was three months.



The crowning of the ceremony was the awarding of a diamond couple who have been married for 60 years and had given birth to 12 children out of which nine have survived.



The husband, Mr Emmanuel Kwame Obiri is 96 years old while the wife, Mama Esther Kyeremaa is 80 years.



Bishop Dr Dua-Agyemang Akoto addressing the gathering said most often after the demise of a husband a sweet tribute is read to portray that the husband was the best, however, sometimes it is not well expressed while the man was alive.



"These fond memories shared ignite tears among the crowd without the deceased husband having a feel of it”, she expressed.



She said this platform was to enable spouses to share wisdom and their sense of understanding be opened to be able to express their love in a form of presentation of gifts to appreciate their husbands irrespective of the challenges they have been through.

She said gift is a language to express love and a form of respect and identity to the receiver.



Bishop Dr Dua-Agyemang Akoto said this being the maiden edition, she intends to reach out to as many married couples as possible so that such an event can address some marital issues before it collapses.



She noted the event is going to be organised twice in a year during Christmas and Easter festivities and the target group is middle age and old couples to share their love stories for others to learn and fraternize since they have limited outing activities.



She called on well-meaning Ghanaians who have an interest in sustaining and reconciling marriages to bring out the beauty in both Godly and socio-economic perspective to collaborate with her vision in achieving this feat.



Other women also presented gifts to special men who have made positive impacts in their lives.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor