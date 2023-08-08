'Fighting your husband's side chic is the most stupid thing to do' - Counsellor to women

Blessing Okoro is a self-acclaimed relationship expert

Relationship guru, Blessing CEO, has advised women never to question their husbands' pre-marital activities.

Recently, the relationship expert made some remarks on Arise TV that drew criticism online.



In Blessing's opinion, insulting one's husband's mistress or side chic and intruding into his personal space is the most stupid thing a woman could ever do.



She said she usually advises women who come for therapy, that they have no control over their husband's decisions or desire for adultery.

According to Nkiriuka, males often cheat out of ego and a desire to feel in control, but if you press them more, they could confess to other motivations.



According to the relationship therapist, nothing can stop a man from leaving a woman when he becomes bored with her.



