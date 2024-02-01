Fiifi Coleman to stage 'The Slaves' on March 2 and 3 at the National Theatre

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

After staging plays like Still A Rose, Women at Work, Dilemma of a Ghost among others, Ghanaian actor Fiifi Coleman is back with another play The Slaves scheduled take place at the National Theatre on March 2 and 3.

Written by Mohamed Ben Abdallah The Slaves features characters like Roselyn Ngissah, Ken Fiati, Adjetey Anang, Benjamin Kwadey, Mavis Abrokwah, Fiifi Coleman, Fred Amugi, and many more.



In an interview with Fiifi Coleman, he said The Slaves is another mind-blowing play with some of the best actors in Ghana.



“We keep moving forward and there is no stopping us. With cast like myself, Fred Amugi, Adjetey Anang, Benjamin Kwadey and Mavis Abrokwah one should expect nothing but the best. I want Ghanaians to come in their numbers to watch the play on March 2 and 3 at the National Theatre,” he said told Graphic Showbiz.



Synopsis of The Slaves

Seized from every corner of the vast continent of Africa, the SLAVES find themselves at the brink of despair, confined in the shadows of their impending doom. After relentless contemplation, they unite to craft a daring plan for liberation. Weathered priest readies himself to administer the final rites for the silent one chosen to embark on a perilous journey of salvation.



As the ancient rituals unfold, the dungeon's heavy doors creak open, revealing a horde of merciless soldiers led by the tyrannical Tomas, the overseer. With weapons drawn and hearts hardened, they are prepared to unleash brutality upon those who dare defy their chains.



As eyes meet, a symphony of pain and fury echoes through the desolate chamber, questioning the betrayal that has exposed their desperate bid for freedom, who betrayed them.