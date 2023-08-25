'Filling O2 Arena not my priority, I want a billion dollars in my account' – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Controversial Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, has asserted that although other musicians strive to play at London's revered O2 Arena, his goal is to create more wealth.

The dancehall artiste claimed he no longer cares what other people think of him because he is steadily fulfilling his ambitions.



Shatta made this statement on Wednesday, August 23, during a Twitter Space hosted by Serwaa Amihere.



Shatta Wale asserted that his major goal as an entertainer is to have a billion dollars in his account, and not to have sold-out performances.



According to him, Ghanaians treat him poorly, label him as a drug addict among others, so he does not see the need to advocate for the country globally.



He said: “You people call me a drug addict, why should I risk my life to fill a place for Ghanaians or the music industry? I am okay, I wanted to buy house, land and investments, I am okay, so filling the O2 is not my priority, my priority is to keep a billion dollars in my account, that is where I am at right now. Nobody should disturb me about filling the 02 or my music.

"After I filled the Accra Sports stadium, Ghanaians should have given me a helping hand to fill the 02 because I am not from London to be able to fill up the 02. Asake alone could not fill the 02, industry players contributed so if the Ghanaian industry is trying to burst someone who single-handedly filled the sports stadium without any promos, what more can I do”.



