Film authority sets up committee to name Ghana’s movie industry

The stakeholders will decide on brand names for the film industry

The National Film Authority (NFA) has formed a committee to come up with a brand name for Ghana’s movie industry.

After several attempts by other stakeholders to decide on brand names such as Gollywood and Ghallywood among others, the NFA’s newly constituted brand name committee is expected to bring closure to the matter.



Members of the Brand Name Committee include Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo (Associate Professor – Department of Communication Studies, University of Ghana), Mr. Kwabena Agyekum (Executive Director of Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana), Abeiku Sagoe (Actor), Ms. Laurene Maana Abdallah (filmmaker) and Kofi Kyei (filmmaker).



The rest are Nakeeyat Dramani (poet), Frank Fiifi Gharbin (film director) and Leonard Atawugeh Kubaloe (storyteller).

Prior to the formation of the committee, the NFA sought name suggestions from the general public.



“Over 400 submissions were received by the NFA,” the Authority disclosed on Facebook, adding that: “We are privileged to have the committee committed to narrowing down on the submitted names and eventually select a brand name to help promote the Ghana Film Industry”.



