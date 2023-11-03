Film-makers are not united enough for industry growth - National Film Authority CEO

NFA CEO, Juliet Asante

CEO of the National Film Authority (NFA), Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, is urging filmmakers in Ghana to put aside their differences and collaborate to boost the local movie industry.

She expressed her concerns about the lack of teamwork among industry players, which she believes is holding back the industry's growth potential.



Speaking on Graphic Showbiz's X Dialogue Series, Ms. Asante emphasized the need for filmmakers to combine their resources and work together to create high-quality films that can compete on an international level.



"Film-makers don't join forces enough. For instance, if I have GH¢5,000 and another movie maker also has GH¢5,000, we can create something monumental instead of doing individual projects with our respective monies. Let's put our resources together,” she advised.



She pointed out the current fragmented state of the industry and stressed that collaboration is essential to overcome the challenges faced by Ghanaian filmmakers.



She also highlighted the importance of unity and cooperation across the entire film production and distribution chain, including product placement, marketing, distribution, and attracting investors.



“Currently, there is excessive, unnecessary competition. We need to be intentional about how everyone in the supply chain, from product placement to marketing, distribution, investors and film-makers, can work together to boost our industry,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of preserving and showcasing Ghanaian culture in films. Ms. Asante believes that film has the power to tell the Ghanaian story and promote its rich culture. She encouraged filmmakers not to be influenced by foreign culture at the expense of their own.



"Look at the soft power of film. Let's use it to tell our story and promote our culture. The entire American dream was propagated through film. Other cultures are proudly selling theirs and we should do same. Let's not allow ourselves to be brainwashed into accepting foreign culture at the expense of our own,” she explained.



ID/ DAG







