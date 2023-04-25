0
Menu
Entertainment

Filmmaker Hafiz eager to train next generation of filmmakers

Salifu Abdul Hafiz.jpeg Salifu Abdul Hafiz

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: Caleb Nii Boye, Contributor

Ghanaian filmmaker Salifu Abdul Hafiz, as part of his efforts to train talents, will be hosting a programme on film dubbed ‘Fine Cinematics Workshop’ on April 26, 2023.

The workshop is aimed at training the next generation of filmmakers and giving the opportunity to those who are already in the business to hone their skills.

Abdul Hafiz after training many filmmakers over the last eight years has heeded the call to give more opportunities to fledgling filmmakers, hence this free workshop targeted at anyone trying to pursue a career in filmmaking.

Top industry creatives like Nana Kofi Asihene, Yaw Skyface, KP Selorm and Mic Yamoah will speak on their journeys and share their knowledge with participants.

The workshop will take place at the Academic City University College campus at Haatso in Accra.

Source: Caleb Nii Boye, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Kumawu election: NDC sponsoring independent candidate – Wontumi
Gabby’s 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances