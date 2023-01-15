Filmmaker Leila Djansi loses sister

Leila Djansi captured with sister

Emefa Efua Djansi, journalist, political activist and sister of a famous filmmaker has died.

The ace journalist, also known as a political fixer for the National Democratic Congress, lost her two-and-half-year battle with stroke on January 5 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. She was 44.



Commentary on various social media platforms suggests that Emefa Djansi famously known as Efua Djansi Asamoah was arguably Ghana’s first female investigative Journalist who in her time unravelled significant occurrences notably the killing of the overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Yakubu Andani.



She began her journalism career in Ho, where she launched and operated The Volta Observer newspaper at the age of 24.

The paper thrived for four years until digital news and social media phased it out.



During her time as a journalist, She worked as a JoyFM correspondent from Ho, Volta Region, after which she had a brief stint at Citi FM.



Emefa Djansi leaves behind two daughters, her mother, and three sisters, one of whom is filmmaker Leila Djansi.