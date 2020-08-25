Entertainment

Filmmaker debunks NPP’s manifesto claim on Koforidua Theatre

Ghanaian Filmmaker, Nkosohene Nana Arkoh Frempong

Ghanaian Filmmaker, Nkosohene Nana Arkoh Frempong has reacted to the New Patriotic Party's manifesto launch claiming it has completed the Koforidua Theatre.

He said the said facility is Center for National Culture (CNC) which was initially built by the government of the late Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah before he was overthrown in 1966.



According to him, the claim by Akufo-Addo's led government that the Koforidua Theatre is completed is completely false and should be treated as one of the political gimmicks.



Making reference to some theatres started under other successive governments, Nana Arkoh Frempong said the National Liberation Council government also started the construction of an art Gallery detachment to the facility which was also not completed.



He noted that former President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration contributed to ensuring the Project reached about 60% completion stage and roofed.

"The Culture Center has been hosting many programs including Church activities though was not completed. However, recently the facility has witnessed a major facelift under the current administration which I will say is 98% completed. It only needs furnishing.



"This commitment by the current government is commendable but I am shocked that it has been tagged as newly built Theater Facility as promised in a manifesto launching in Cape Coast." Nana Arkoh Frempong added



The New Patriotic Party on Saturday, August 22, 2020, launched their 2020 Manifesto indicating their fulfilled promises and new pledges.



In the manifesto, the Party stated they promised to construct a modern, large seating theatres in every regional capital except Accra. They also claimed to have completed the Koforidua Theatre, while Kumasi is ongoing.

Nkosohene Nana Arkoh Frempong Writes.



I stand to be corrected on this Koforidua "Theater" claims by the Akufo-Addo led government!



I am scandalized about this whole thing of the Tourism Minister and Akufo-Addo's government claiming a Theater has been built in Koforidua as promised in a Manifesto.



Unless the NPP government have built another theatre in Koforidua that I have not seen yet. So I am asking the government to come clear and give us an explanation to the new theatre they have built as read in the NPP manifesto by the vice president, Dr Bawumia.



