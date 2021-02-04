Fimfim fuses Afrobeat, Dancehall and Kpanlogo for mega ‘Koloma’ remix

Official artwork of the song

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Ghana’s favorite rap star and production icon, Fimfim rallied the help of versatile rapper, Tulenkey to take fans through a sonic cocktail on the new ‘Koloma’ remix.

The catchy hit which spans 4 minutes 4 seconds takes you on a rhythmic journey through three distinct and appealing genres.



The sound fuses Afrobeat, Dancehall, and Kpanlogo to create a sweet melody that will intoxicate listeners and get them grooving.



‘Koloma’ remix debuts with an equally catchy music video that showcases breathtaking choreography as well as some of Ghana’s most beautiful sceneries.

The celebration of traditional and urban culture exhibited in the visuals is something that will surely give the song an appeal beyond the shores of the country and across the continent.





