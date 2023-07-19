Financial issues did not lead to Lawyer Nti’s departure from Kejetia vs Makola

Ghanaian actor from the popular Ghanaian TV series, ‘Kejetia vs Makola’, Lawyer Nti

Ghanaian actor from the popular Ghanaian TV series, ‘Kejetia vs Makola’, Lawyer Nti, has addressed the rumours surrounding his departure from the show.

In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, Lawyer Nti expressed his frustration with the articles that circulated when he initially announced his departure from the show.



According to him, many of these articles claimed that financial problems were the reason behind his decision to leave the production.



He stated that, "Trying to understand things is one of the things that helps us to move forward. It helps us to get closure and all of that. So, when I came out first, I said that I wasn't going to be part of the show years ago, it was like that."



The actor further revealed that these articles, supposedly based on reliable sources, led to widespread belief in the financial issue narrative.



As a result, he faced insults and criticisms from people who believed the rumours. Recognizing that people naturally seek explanations for sudden changes, Lawyer Nti understood the reactions he received.



He acknowledged that not everyone would have the full picture of what happened behind the scenes.

Addressing his recent move to Lynx Entertainment, Lawyer Nti expressed his belief that it should not be a cause for concern.



He affirmed that he had the freedom to make choices about his own life and career, and he was content with his decision.



He stated, "I don't think anybody would find it an issue, my going to be with Lynx Entertainment, because first of all, it's not even a problem what I choose to do with my life, so far, I am happy."







