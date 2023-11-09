Finding the right partner is more crucial than just getting married - Yemi Alade on social presssures

Nigerian Songstress, Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has opened up about the pressures she faces from family and friends to get married and start a family.

In a tell-all interview with Cool FM in Lagos, the 34-year-old artiste shared her thoughts on societal expectations regarding marriage.



Yemi Alade emphasized that she is not succumbing to the pressure to marry and urged young women to be cautious about societal expectations.



She highlighted the common trend of people getting married towards the end of the year but stressed the importance of finding the right life partner rather than succumbing to societal pressure.



"People often get married especially towards the end of every year. I’m not feeling pressured. When the time is right, it will happen, and I want to encourage young single ladies not to get pressured but to be motivated by the idea of marriage," Alade advised.



The singer acknowledged the challenging nature of resisting family pressure but emphasized that finding the right partner is more crucial than rushing into marriage.

Yemi Alade added that family members would be patient and understanding once one’s priorities are known and the genuine concern for one’s well-being.



“Family pressure is a challenging thing to resist because it’s coming from the people you respect and look up to, insisting that you should get married.



"However, I believe that if they genuinely have your best interests at heart, they will be patient with you because finding the right partner is more crucial than just getting married.



“But beyond that, I don’t think anyone should rush into making the wrong decision of being with the wrong partner,” she said.



