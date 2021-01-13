Fireboy DML hints of collabo with Kumerican rappers

Nigerian musician Fireboy DML

Nigerian singer and songwriter Fireboy DML has hinted of a possible collaboration with Kumasi’s viral drill music sensation, Kumerica.

According to him, he will welcome a music collaboration with these local artistes because he believes “music is a universal language and when it comes to music there is freedom”.



Speaking to YFM Kumasi’s Naa Dzama on the Myd Morning Radio Show, he stated: “I am definitely coming to Kumasi soon although I can’t say when. I would love to come and show love to Ghana. The three times I have been to Ghana have been for work. I have had some quick gigs. I am definitely coming to show some love to media houses and everybody. So if it [a collaboration with Kumerica] is click, definitely, why not! I love music so if it is music it is not a bad thing”.

Kumerican rappers brought up the Ghanaian version of drill music. Drill music has been described as a sub-genre of hip-hop music which is believed to have started in Chicago somewhere in 2010.



Meanwhile, Fireboy DML has been nominated in the best male category of the MTV Africa Music Awards 2021. Fireboy is known for his songs such as ‘Jealous’, ‘Baby’, and ‘Vibration’, among others.