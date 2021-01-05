Fit Race Reality Show launched to promote personal development

The 18 delegates ready for the competition

Source: Keindell Mubashir, Contributor

A new reality show focused on promoting body fitness and personal development has been launched.

Dubbed "The Launch - Getaway Party" under the auspices of FitRace, the show was launched in Accra January 1, 2021.



As the maiden edition of the show, Kwabena Brown, CEO of FitRace told the media "the show is designed for everyone to win but you need to put in your best to win from various challenges to compete against each other in the finale."



He added that "everyone has his or her goals to achieve but FitRace is the place for you to achieve those dreams you are looking for."



10 delegates will be eligible to go to the finals, where the top 6 and winners will be selected.

Present at the launch was the Creator, Kwabena Brown; Co-creator- Kevin A. Mensah and the Production Manager, Keindell Mubashir.



