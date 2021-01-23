Fitness trainer warns about dangers of body-shaping surgeries

Fitness trainer and bodybuilder, Vanessa Korleki has sent out a word of caution to young women who decide to go in for cosmetic surgeries and body-shaping surgeries.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Vanessa aka Nessa stated what the consequences of body enhancement surgeries are. According to her, the shape/curves you get after the surgery do not last.



She added that to get the perfect body shape, "you must do the work. Hitting the gym is the best way to lose or gain weight in all the right places. That is the only way to gain the shape and flat tummy you want."

Vanessa is an award-winning bodybuilder and has won international competitions as well.



