Five facts about NPP’s Diana Asamoah

Diana Asamoah is a renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, hailing from Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, where she was born and raised. Her journey from humble beginnings to becoming a celebrated artist has been marked by a deep commitment to her faith, a successful music career, and active involvement in both the gospel music industry and politics.

Education



She attended Ahwene L/A Basic School in the Wenchi district of the Bono Region and later continued her education, completing form four.



Upon completion, she became a pupil-teacher for four years, and during that time, she learned sewing for four years. In the course of her sewing craft practice, she encountered God.



Ministry and music career



Following an encounter with God where she surrendered her life to Christ, she embarked on public evangelism where she went around to share the word with people in her bid to win them to Christ.

Diana Asamoah’s professional musical career began mid-90s after her encounter with Rev. Simmon Yaw Boamah in Kumasi who assisted her.



Diana Asamoah's first released album was titled 'Wo na Agyina wo,' which was later introduced to Mr. Anane Frimpong of Frimprince Music Productions, who decided to take her on board.



Musical awards



Diana Asamoah won awards in Italy and Belgium for being the (Best Gospel artist in Ghana (2006 and 2008). Diana Asamoah was the first artist to launch her album, with High Commissioners and parliamentarians gracing the occasion.



Evangelist Diana Asamoah is also noted for a yearly program hosted at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), dubbed Abba Father, featuring top gospel acts. The concert has been staged successfully since 2017.



Controversies

Diana Asamoah was involved in a controversy with the Ga-Adangbe community due to comments she made about the traditional festival of the Ga people known as Homowo.



The comments were received with anger by the Ga Dangme Youth Association led by Nii Ayaafio Tetteh.



During a press conference held on May 4, 2021, it was announced that the Ga Dangme Youth Association had reported the singer's comments to the Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Adotey Otintor II, with an expectation of action within a week. However, Diana Asamoah later issued an apology for her comments.



Politics



Diana Asamoah is widely known as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The evangelist defended the performance of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government where she maintained that the president has done well in the management of the economy.

She also stated that Ghanaians need to change their attitudes for the betterment of the nation and desist from blaming President Akufo-Addo for the economic challenges facing the country.



“The whole world is in a crisis, a lot of the hardships also rest on our actions. I have always maintained that even if Jesus becomes president and we don’t change our attitudes, we won’t have it right.



“The Bible talks about blessings for the truthful and that those in haste won’t have it well,” she said.



