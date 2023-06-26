Five reasons why Yvonne Nelson wrote her autobiography at age 37

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

The shocking revelations in the book, "I am not Yvonne Nelson", by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson have since been making headlines.

The actress revealed some captivating details, such as how her pregnancy was terminated because rapper Sakodie, who was responsible, refused to accept it, and her relationship with singer Iyanya, among others.



Yvonne Nelson also disclosed her confusion surrounding the real identity of her father, adding that DNA tests revealed that the two men her mother earlier identified were fake.



Following the mixed feedback the actress has received after the release of her book, MyNigeria outlines some of the factors that led Yvonne Nelson to decide to publish her autobiography at the tender age of 38.



Five reasons why Yvonne Nelson wrote her memoir



1. To correct people's account of her life.

2. To serve as a guide for young ladies who will need te truth to make decisisons.



3. To find answers to "the most nagging question" about her life (know who her biological father is).



4. To show young women who are "hungry for fame" the actual picture of being a celebrity.



5. To bring to bare Ghan's political scene.



Given the aforementioned factors, it is clear that Yvonne Nelson did not suddenly decide to start writing her autobiography because she feels she has accomplished so much and is deserving of the opportunity.

She did, however, write her memoir to provide answers to some of the remaining questions about her life and to show the benefits and drawbacks of being a celebrity.











