Five ways to spice up your relationship/marriage

File photo of a couple

Source: Kiki Sidique, Contributor

Do you know that when you’ve been with someone for a long time it gets really boring? To the extent that they may start to piss you off because of your actions and especially because of your inactions.

This is actually normal because we are human and we easily get bored or get very caught up with other things that we forget what really matters.



Other times we feel way too comfortable with our partners that we stop doing the things that brought us together in the first place.



Don’t you look back at your relationship or marriage and realize that so many things have changed and wished you could go back to the good old sweet days when you first met and the romance was top tier, sweet and refreshing?



Here are five ways to give your relationship a boost if it's hitting rock bottom:



1.Travel together: Truthfully, a change of environment, away from your regular life is pure bliss. It makes you try new things which is one of the reasons to travel and go on vacation. You are able to reconnect and spend time with your partner while trying new things together. This is also very romantic because it helps you create memories as you spend quality time with them. Travelling together is a plus if their love language is quality time together. You may also be able to see and understand who your partner is growing into as well as new interests they have that you did not know about.