‘Fix Us’, ‘Ogbozo’ lead 2020 Ghana Movie Awards nominations

Some nominees in a group photograph

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

Nominations for this year's Ghana Movie Awards have been announced, with 'Fix Us' and 'Ogbozo' films leading the pack with 18 nods each.

The Yvonne Nelson-produced film and Ama K Abebrese & Destiny Omon-directed film have their stories up for the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing, and Best cinematography categories in addition to thirteen (13) other categories.



Frank Gharbin’s film 'Heroes of Africa' also came through as one of the big films of the award with 16 nominations while Habiba Sinare & Umar Klupp film titled '18' had 13 nods.



Top female performers like Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Alexandra Amon, Habiba Sinare, Jackie Appiah, Jessica William, and Emelia Brobbey are all up for acting prizes.



The rest Andrew Adote, Umar, Umar Akwasi Boadi, Bernard Adusi Poku, Van Vicker, Adjetey Annan, and Prince David Osei also had nominations in the Best Actor and supporting actor categories.



First-time actors like Irene Logan, Mona Montrage, Eric Afrifa Mensah, and others have made it to the discovery category.



The Ghana Movie Awards scheme is by GP Productions and its partners to reward excellence in the country’s motion picture industry.



It also gives others from the African continent the opportunity to be recognised for their efforts at telling the African stories to both Africans and the rest of the world during the period under review.



This year’s award ceremony will take place on December 30, where winners will be announced.



Below is the full list.



A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE



Andrew Adote – Ogbozo



Samuel Bravo – Ecstasy



Umar Krupp – Trinity



Bernard Adusi-Poku – Heroes of Africa



Akwasi Boadi – Madhouse



A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE



Habiba Sinare – 18



Jackie Appiah – My partner’s enemy



Jessica William – Trinity



Emelia Brobbey – Heroes of Africa



Yvonne Nelson, Yvonne Okoro, Alexandra Amon – Fix Us



A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE



Woode Anthony – 18



Adjetey Annan – Citation



Kofi Adjorlolo – Trinity



Van Vicker – Heroes of Africa



Prince David Osei – Fix us

A PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE



Kalsoume Sinare – 18



Roselyn Ngissah – Ogbozo



Ama K Abebrese – Ogbozo



Michelle Attoh – Fix us



Salma Mumin – foreigners God



SOUND EDITING & MIXING



18 – Kobby Okyere



Ogbozo – George Sedzro & Ezekiel Boateng



Heroes of Africa – Walker Boateng



Fix us – Berni Anti



VISUAL EFFECTS



Ogbozo - Felix Kanzo



Heroes of Africa - Walker Boateng



18 - Kobby Okyere



DIRECTING



18 - Kobi Rana



Ogbozo - Destiny Omon & Chris Wheelington



Ecstasy - Phill Bernard Efe



Heroes of Africa - Frank Fiifi



Fix us -Pascal Amanfo



EDITING



18 - Kobby Okyere



Ogbozo - Solomon Tamakloe



Heroes of Africa - Walker Boateng



Madhouse -Mico Majid Michel



Fix us - Okey Benson

CINEMATOGRAPHY



Ogbozo - Isaac Awuah



Ecstasy - Richard Amachi



Heroes of Africa - Vincent Baffour



18 - Ben Zola



Fix us - John Passah



MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING



18 - Felix Kanzo



Ogbozo - Priscilla Martekie & Kisha Hamilton



Ecstasy - Deborah Quansah



Heroes of Africa - Zion Train



Fix us - Nana Akua Adinkra



COSTUME AND WARDROBE



Heroes of Africa - George Atobra



18 - Perpetual Aikins



Ogbozo -Gifty Mawuena Sassovi



Love and tradition - Pemella Kari Kari



Fix us - Clara Asantewaa



WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY



Madhouse – Michael Ola



18 – Kofi Mulan



Heroes of Africa – Frank Fiifi Gharbin



Fix us – Pascal Amanfo



PRODUCTION DESIGN



Love and tradition – Joseph Quao



Ogbozo – Godwin Mensah (Vegas)



Ecstasy – Felix Kanzo

Heroes of Africa – Bismark Gyamerah



Love and tradition – Joseph Quao



MUSIC ORIGINAL SCORE



18 – Kobby Okyere



Ogbozo – George Sedzro



Fix us – Berni Anti



Heroes of Africa – Yobo gang



MUSIC ORIGINAL SONG



Ogbozo – Blackk Rasta



Ecstasy – Derrick Richfields



Fix us – Berni Anti



BEST ACTOR – AFRICAN COLLABORATION



Mofe Duncan – Fix us



Gabriel Afolayan – Citation



Tobi Baker – Fix us



Sam Dede – foreigners God



Emmanuel France - Ogbozo



BEST ACTRESS – AFRICAN COLLABORATION



Ini Edo – Citation



Alexandra Amon – Fix us



Temi Otedola – Citation



Ini-Dima Okojie – foreigners God



Eucharia Anunobi – foreigners God



BEST MOVIE – AFRICAN COLLABORATION



Citation – Kunle Afolayan



Fix us – Yvonne Nelson



Ogbozo – Destiny Omon & Ama K. Abrebese

Foreigners God – Ifan Michael



DISCOVERY



Mona Montrage – Fix us



Eric Afrifa Mensah – Ogbozo



Irene Logan – Fix us



Andrew Adote – Ogbozo



Martina Dwamena – Not your regular couple



Regina Owusu – Not your regular couple



Stephen Mawunyo (Oteele) – Mad house



Shandrach – Heroes of Africa



Gifty Serwaa – Bonsu – Heroes of Africa



Esi Hammond –Bedroom Bully



BEST PICTURE



Heroes of Africa – Frank Fiifi Gharbin



18 – Habiba Sinare & Umar Klupp



Citation – Kunle Afolayan



Ogbozo – Ama K. Abrebese & Destiny Omon



Ecstasy – Samuel Bravo



Not your regular couple – Martina Dwamena



Trinity – Isaac Agyapong



Heroes of Africa – Frank Gharbin



Fix us – Yvonne Nelson



Foreigners God – Ifan Michael

