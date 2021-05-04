FixTheCountry: 8 Ghanaian celebrities that have fearlessly joined the trend

Efia Odo, John Dumelo and Serwaa Amihere have joined in the #Fixthecountry trend on social media

Dominating Twitter trends for the past 24-hours, the ‘#FixTheCountry’ campaign has seen many celebrities joining the fray as part of an effort to hold government accountable in the areas to safeguard the future of the citizenry.

These celebrities through series of tweets have been advocating for the government to fix what they call ‘a broken economy’.



The likes of Yvonne Nelson, Efia Odo, Serwaa Amihere, Mr Drew, DJ Mensah, Wanlov the Kuborlor, and many others have expressed their utmost dissatisfaction at the high cost of living in the country.



Fed up about the exorbitant cost of living coupled with the consistent power outages and many others, these celebrities have openly chastised the government to do the right thing.



Also, an online petition has been launched to aid this cause with nearly 2,000 signatures so far.



Read the tweets below:





Im happy you guys are GETTIN it now! #FixTheCountry @NAkufoAddo ???? for those who follow party colours......stay far away! — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) May 3, 2021

The youth rising up and joining to become one voice ✊???????? that’s how it’s meant to be .. we all see what’s wrong with the system #FixTheCountry — #MooD (@mrdrewofficial) May 3, 2021

These leaders manipulate people in the rural areas because they know that they are uneducated. They know that if they give them 40 Ghana cedis Or a bag of rice they will keep quiet. No more of that bullshit! They might be ignorant to the reality but we are not. #FixTheCountrynow — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) May 4, 2021

Why must we look to Europe and America in the hopes of having a better life when we can have a better life in our country. This is why we are speaking up to fight for a better Ghana. The future of Ghana is in our hands. Say something do something #FixTheCountry — EFIAODO (@efiaodo1) May 4, 2021

#FixTheCountry ???????????????????????? — DJ MENSAH -NOW OR NEVER EP (@DJMENSAH1) May 3, 2021

The same way I am for #FixTheCountry now, is the same way I will be in 2024 when the NDC comes to power and IF things are not going on well as a country. This Country needs to move forward! It’s Ghana first! #FixTheCountry — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) May 3, 2021

One of my biggest problems as a Ghanaian is Rent / Accomdation. It’s not easy out there! — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) May 3, 2021

Government must show concern about the rising cost of living and harsh conditions prevailing in the country and do something about it.#FixTheCountry — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) May 3, 2021