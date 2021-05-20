FixTheCountry: Common Sense Family shares true cause of Ebony’s death

The late Ebony Reigns

Years after the death of the promising Ghanaian songstress Ebony, the leader of the Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe has also shed light on who he describes as the true killers of the Late Dancehall songstress.

According to him, Ghanaians killed Ebony with the bad roads in the country when they could have been fixed and maybe prevented her death.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he shared, “We have rich men in the country who can actually fix the roads. We can share the bad roads in the country amongst the rich men and ask them to fix it and build toll booths and gradually make back the money spent on the road. They can be allowed to control the toll booths for maybe 50 years after which they will hand them over to the government”.



He stated that money meant to fix bad roads and create new ones are being used and spent on unnecessary things whereas lots of roads in the country need fixing.



“Day In day out our people are dying at the exact spot Ebony died and even one time, my boys and I carried a burnt car from the same spot and yet the road is still the same, it hasn’t been fixed”.

He expressed that majority of the deaths in the country are caused by the bad roads and thinks it is high time government paid attention to it.



“If we don’t want any more deaths on our roads then we should do what is expected and build good roads for our safety”, he stated.



He advised Ghanaian youth to keep talking to make leaders of the country understand that we’re tired of leaving like this and demand for change but, “it must be done peacefully”.