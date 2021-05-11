FixTheCountry: The street is angry, fix the country or you’II regret - Crane

Chymny Crane

Ghanaian rapper Chymny Crane has waded into the ‘FixTheCountry’ campaign calling on leaders to address the concerns the country is facing.

Appearing on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said ”we are already in a big-time mess”.



He told sit-in host Chris Tsormanah that the education system in Ghana is in mess and he could give out reasons why he believes over the last 20 years, the system has been messed by our leaders.



He suggested our leaders have been swinging the number of years from 4 to 3 with no clear direction in improving quality.



He added we have given the NPP and NDC fair opportunities but they have both failed to deliver quality leadership to Ghanaians.

”They are almost the same. They give us promises but it does not happen. Now we don’t have confidence in the government. This is not a political agenda. This is a cry from the citizens. We vote and we expect our leaders to do better. If the leaders have fixed the country, Ghanaians would not be asking them to fix the country,” he said.



He further said Ghanaians are tired of the cartooning style of leadership from the leaders and if they don’t take time, the streets will rise up and deal with them.



Crane said Ghanaians must be bold and fearless because our leaders have taken us for granted.



He slammed the government for using the Police to stop the planned demonstration saying political campaigns were held but the youth want to demonstrate and we are using Covid-19 as an excuse to stop them.