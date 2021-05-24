FixTheCountry: We cannot blame one president - Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena

• Kwabena Kwabena claims President Akufo-Addo alone cannot be blamed for the mess

• Kwabena Kwabena believes the youth do not desire jobs offered by government



• He wants the youth to change their thoughts about the rich



Contemporary highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has waded into the ongoing #Fixthecountry campaign claiming that the current state of the country cannot be blamed on only the president.



The artiste who recommended the candidature of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections, professed that though there are a number of things that must be fixed, he couldn’t fathom why the current president is being blamed for the mess.



“Fix the country has been a thing we had to do since time and so we cannot blame it on one president or past president or anybody. We as a people need to be very candid and be realistic,” Kwabena Kwabena intimated as monitored by Ghanaweb.

Although one of the ideas of the #Fixthecountry campaign has been the need to create jobs which will offer employment to a number of the youth, Kwabena Kwabena believes the youth do not desire the job offers of government.



According to him most of the youth are skilled but do not have the desire to put it to good use due to the ‘get rich quick’ idea.



He added that some of the youth who have succeeded in becoming rich have also cultivated a habit of wasting their money on luxury instead of investing it in cryptocurrency.



“My little observation I have done on our young folks and we even how we spend our money and how we perceive someone who is rich is a bit problematic,” Kwabena Kwabena told ZionFelix.



He added, “We have a problem because if they even set up a factory there would be no one to work in there.”

He stated that his stance on confidence reposed in President Akufo-Addo remains unchanged.



Watch this week's Bloggers' Forum below as pundits discuss topical entertainment issues



