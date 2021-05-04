FixTheCountry: We should start by fixing Twitter – Kuami Eugene

Singer Kuami Eugene

Award-winning singer, songwriter, and music producer, Kuami Eugene, has opinionated that there is a lot to fix about Ghana but the Ghanaian Twitter community is what needs to be fixed first.

Interviewed by Brown Berry on ‘RYse n ShYne’ which airs on Y107.9FM, he observed that in Ghana, only a few people enjoy the good music that they, musicians put out there, however, when there is negative news, everyone jumps unto Twitter to talk about it.



“People are out there on billboards. When you go to Times Square, there are pictures of some people from other countries and here, we concentrate more on the fight and how someone is not working. You put good news out there and only a few people enjoy it. You put bad news out there, it is everywhere," he said.

Using himself as an instance, he stated that back when he released ‘Angela’ as a new artiste, everyone applauded him for his good music but now that he is bigger, people spend more time looking for things to say about him that will get him downhearted rather than promote his music and this, in his opinion, only slows artistes’ down.



Kuami Eugene noted that until Ghanaians dedicate the time and energy that they use to argue on Twitter to elevating artistes, we cannot complain that our artistes are not going international.