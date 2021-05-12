FixTheCountry: Why do you skip men and attack women? - Lydia Forson asks politicians

Popular Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has expressed displeasure about comments from some politicians, which according to her, connote attacks on the personality of women fronting the #FixTheCountry agenda.

Miss Forson who took to Twitter to express her sentiments noted that it is inappropriate to single out and attack women when men are equally involved in the course.



This comes following some comments by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong which suggested that the crusade which has been topping trends for some time now is being led by a group of ‘cheap’ Ghanaian slay queens who have been jilted by NPP ‘big men’.



The outspoken MP was captured saying that it is out of frustration that these advocates whom he described as ‘Slay Queens’ are championing the #FixTheCountry course since NPP politicians nowadays would rather invest their money than spend on them.



“The #FixTheCountry campaign is being led by slay queens who say the men in the NPP don’t pay. Why should I pay such monies to you? Whilst, I’m sitting here, I’ve a lot on my mind I want to do so why will I waste my money on you? They are even cheap too, they sit in planes and display their Gucci bags.” He was captured saying on NET2TV.



Lydia however disagrees with this assertion. She believes it is out of place to skip past men who are equally involved in the campaign to dwell and attack the women involved.

“Why do these politicians skip past men and come straight for women whenever they want to attack. This movement, to the best of my knowledge, was started by a young man. (correct me if I’m wrong) Several men have been equally vocal about it. Why are the women under scrutiny?”



