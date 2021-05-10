FixTheCountry but your gutter is choked - Ghanaians drag Efia Odo on social media

Ghanaian socialite and actress, Efia Odo

Ghanaians tell Efia Odo to fix her surroundings as she is pushing to #FixTheCountry.

The socialite who has since been in the middle of the #FixTheCountry campaign shared a picture of herself holding signage by a choked gutter. The message was supposed to draw attention to poor sanitation in the Country.



Unfortunately, this picture did not generate the kind of attention the actress expected. Instead, Ghanaians questioned her about her civic duty as a well-meaning citizen. According to most people, cleaning gutters can be carried out through communal cleaning and not necessarily solely the responsibility of the government. This response bothers on the other side of the movement, which says that Ghanaians are partly to blame for their hardships.



Even though this has been a tiny glitch in her campaign, Efia Odo is still on course to seek better living conditions for Ghanaians. She also shared another picture of herself by a makeshift refuse dump. She said that if Ghana had a proper sanitation system, that heap would not be there.













